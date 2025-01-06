EasyJet Announces Change in Major Shareholding

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

An update from EasyJet ( (GB:EZJ) ) is now available.

EasyJet has announced a change in major shareholding, as Bank of America Corporation has adjusted its voting rights in the company. This adjustment reflects a slight decrease in the overall voting rights held, which could influence the company’s decision-making process and potentially impact its market strategy.

More about EasyJet

EasyJet plc is a prominent airline company based in the UK, primarily offering low-cost flight services across Europe. It focuses on providing affordable and efficient air travel options to a wide range of customers, positioning itself as a key player in the budget airline industry.

YTD Price Performance: -2.11%

Average Trading Volume: 2,091

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.08B

