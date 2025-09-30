Easy Trip Planners Announces AGM Voting Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Easy Trip Planners Ltd. ( (IN:EASEMYTRIP) ) has provided an announcement.

Easy Trip Planners Limited has announced the results of their 17th Annual General Meeting held on September 29, 2025, where members approved the resolutions through remote e-voting and e-voting during the meeting. This development reflects the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements and demonstrates its commitment to transparent governance practices, potentially reinforcing stakeholder confidence.

Average Trading Volume: 2,812,823

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 29.13B INR

