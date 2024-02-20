Eastman Chemical’s Strategic $750M Notes Issuance

Eastman Chemical (EMN) has released an update.

Eastman Chemical Company has successfully issued $750 million in 5.625% Notes due in 2034, aiming to strengthen its financial position. The Notes are unsecured and rank equally with the company’s other unsecured debts, offering semi-annual interest payments and options for early redemption. The funds raised, expected to be around $742.1 million net, are designated for various corporate undertakings, including working capital and strategic initiatives, bolstering Eastman’s ongoing business operations and future growth prospects.

For further insights into EMN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.