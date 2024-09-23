Eastern Resources Unveils Comprehensive 2024 Annual Report

Eastern Resources Limited (AU:EFE) has released an update.

Eastern Resources Limited has released its Annual Report for the year 2024, showcasing a comprehensive overview of the company’s operations, financials, and governance. The report covers various aspects, ranging from environmental and social considerations to detailed financial statements and auditor’s insights. Investors and stakeholders are provided with an in-depth look into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

