Eastern Metals Secures Major Exploration Credits

Eastern Metals Ltd has been awarded a significant $910,750 in exploration credits through the Australian Government’s Junior Minerals Exploration Incentive for the 2024-25 financial year. This initiative allows the conversion of tax losses into credits that can be distributed to eligible shareholders as refundable tax offsets or franking credits. The credits aim to support investment in greenfields mineral exploration by providing financial benefits to Australian resident shareholders who acquire new shares in the upcoming year.

