Eastern Metals Launches Major NSW Drilling Program

Eastern Metals Limited (AU:EMS) has released an update.

Eastern Metals Limited has announced the commencement of an eagerly awaited drilling program to explore high-priority targets at Browns Reef, NSW, after securing approvals and awarding a contract to Drillit Consulting Pty Ltd. The Reverse Circulation drilling will target the Kelpie Hill and Windmill Dam areas, following highly promising surface rock chip sample results. As exploration heats up in the Cobar Basin, Eastern Metals is ramping up efforts to capitalize on these developments, potentially extending the high-grade mineralization zones.

