Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend and Buyback Program

In a recent earnings press release, a company revealed a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share and a new share repurchase program authorized to buy back up to 10.8 million shares or 5% of outstanding stock, capped at $200 million. Shareholders on record by September 3, 2024, will receive the dividend on September 16, while the repurchase program, approved by the Federal Reserve, is set to commence in early August 2024. Further details are available on the company’s investor relations website.

