East Star Resources Announces Shareholding Shift

East Star Resources PLC has experienced a shift in major shareholdings, with Reedbuck Nominees Pty Ltd now holding 3.992% of the voting rights, a decrease from the previous notification. This change, which crossed the notifiable threshold on June 27, 2024, has resulted in a total of 8,762,261 voting rights held by the shareholder. Details of the change were completed and notified in Australia on July 1, 2024.

