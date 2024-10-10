East Star Resources Announces Share Issuance

East Star Resources (GB:EST) has released an update.

East Star Resources Plc, a copper exploration company focused on Kazakhstan, has published a prospectus detailing the issuance of 145,791,220 new ordinary shares, following a successful fundraise of approximately £1.16 million. The new shares are expected to be admitted to trading on the London Exchange on October 16, 2024. In a show of commitment, two directors agreed to receive new shares in lieu of deferred fees, contributing to the company’s total issued share capital of 397,515,919 Ordinary Shares on admission.

