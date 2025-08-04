East Buy Holding Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Annual Results and Dividend Decision

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from East Buy Holding Limited ( (HK:1797) ).

East Buy Holding Limited has announced that its board of directors will hold a meeting on August 22, 2025, to consider and approve the company’s annual financial results for the year ending May 31, 2025. The board will also discuss the potential declaration and payment of a final dividend, which could have implications for the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1797) stock is a Buy with a HK$13.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on East Buy Holding Limited stock, see the HK:1797 Stock Forecast page.

More about East Buy Holding Limited

East Buy Holding Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in an unspecified industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 1797.

Average Trading Volume: 13,298,684

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$23.91B

