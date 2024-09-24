East 33 Limited Emphasizes Strong Governance

East 33 Limited (AU:E33) has released an update.

East 33 Limited has published its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending 30 June 2024, available on their website, confirming adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The document, approved by the board and including a detailed annexure, ensures transparency in the company’s management and oversight practices. This release underscores East 33’s commitment to robust corporate governance, an essential factor for prospective and current investors.

