Earthworks Industries Seeks Extension for Warrant Exercise Date

Earthworks Industries ( (TSE:EWK) ) has provided an update.

Earthworks Industries Inc. is seeking approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the exercise date of 6,222,600 outstanding share purchase warrants by two years, moving the deadline to October 30, 2027. This extension, involving warrants held by North Bay Corporation, allows for the purchase of shares at $0.40 each, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and shareholder value.

More about Earthworks Industries

Average Trading Volume: 317,283

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$10.52M

