Earthworks Industries Challenges Lease Cancellation in U.S. Court

An update from Earthworks Industries ( (TSE:EWK) ) is now available.

Earthworks Industries Inc. has initiated legal proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, challenging the cancellation of a federally approved lease between its subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc., and the Kletsel Dehe Wintun Nation. The court’s decision on this case will impact Earthworks’ operations and its strategy to position Cortina as a blueprint for future waste management projects, signifying the company’s commitment to exploring further opportunities in the sector.

More about Earthworks Industries

Earthworks Industries Inc. operates in the waste handling and recycling industry, with a focus on creating sustainable waste management solutions. Their subsidiary, Cortina Integrated Waste Management Inc., is positioned to be a model for future developments on both tribal and private land.

YTD Price Performance: 12.50%

Average Trading Volume: 86,805

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$5.09M

