Earths Energy Optimizes Shareholder Management

Cradle Resources Limited (AU:EE1) has released an update.

Earths Energy Limited has announced a change in its share registry services, transitioning to Automic Pty Ltd for better management of shareholder details and securities holdings. With the new provider, shareholders will be able to use an online investor portal for easy access to their accounts and transaction history. Earths Energy, a leading geothermal explorer in Australia, underscores its commitment to green baseload power generation and carbon capture feasibility studies.

