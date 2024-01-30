Earth Science Tech Launches $5 Million Stock Buyback Program

Earth Science Tech Inc (ETST) has released an update to notify the public and investors about a regulation fd disclosure.

Earth Science Tech, Inc. announced a $5 million common stock repurchase program on January 29, 2024. The information provided in the related Current Report on Form 8-K and its exhibits is not considered filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not subject to the liabilities of that act, nor is it incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, unless explicitly stated in such filings. Additionally, the disclosure does not constitute an admission of the materiality of any information for the purposes of satisfying Regulation FD.

