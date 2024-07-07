EarlyPay’s Major Shareholder Increases Stake

EarlyPay Limited (AU:EPY) has released an update.

EarlyPay Limited has reported a significant shift in its substantial holding, with Tiga Trading Pty Ltd and associated entities, collectively known as the Thorney Investment Group, increasing their voting power from 5.61% to 9.56% through acquisitions and market purchases. The changes, which involved the purchase of over 12 million shares, were detailed in a Form 604 notice dated July 5, 2024, marking a notable adjustment in the company’s ownership structure.

For further insights into AU:EPY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.