EarlyPay Shareholding Shift: Thorney Ups Stake

EarlyPay Limited has announced a significant change in its substantial holding, with Thorney Opportunities Ltd now commanding a 9.56% voting power, up from 5.61%, as disclosed in their latest ASX filing. This change is due to recent acquisitions and market purchases of EarlyPay shares by Thorney Opportunities and associated entities, with the most substantial transaction being a market purchase worth over $1.4 million.

