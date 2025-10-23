EAM Solar ASA Updates on Rights Offering and Intesa Sanpaolo Discussions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

EAM Solar ASA ( (DE:EA20) ) has provided an announcement.

EAM Solar ASA has announced an update regarding its NOK 20 million Rights Offering and discussions with Intesa Sanpaolo. The company has issued a supplemental prospectus dated 23 October 2025, extending the subscription period to 27 October 2025, with allocation notices expected by 28 October and payment due by 30 October. This development could influence investor decisions and impact the company’s financial strategy.

More about EAM Solar ASA

Average Trading Volume: 2,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €2.96M

For a thorough assessment of EA20 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue