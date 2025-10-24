EAM Solar ASA Surpasses Minimum in NOK 20 Million Rights Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from EAM Solar ASA ( (DE:EA20) ) is now available.

EAM Solar ASA has announced a rights issue to raise NOK 20 million through the issuance of up to 20 million shares at a subscription price of NOK 1.0 per share. The company has already surpassed the minimum required subscription amount, ensuring the success of the rights issue, which will conclude on 27 October 2025. Stakeholders are reminded that unused subscription rights will become valueless after the expiration date.

