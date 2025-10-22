EAM Solar ASA Announces Postponement in Legal Proceedings and Upcoming Supplementary Prospectus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

EAM Solar ASA ( (DE:EA20) ) just unveiled an announcement.

EAM Solar ASA has announced a significant development in its ongoing legal discussions with Intesa Sanpaolo. The two parties have agreed to request a postponement of a court hearing initially scheduled for November 5, 2025, and Intesa Sanpaolo will not enforce the Brescia Judgment against EAM Solar until a settlement is reached or the hearing concludes. Additionally, due to these negotiations, EAM Solar will issue a supplementary prospectus related to its NOK 20 million Rights Offering, expected to be published imminently.

More about EAM Solar ASA

Average Trading Volume: 2,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €3.13M

For detailed information about EA20 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue