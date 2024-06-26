Eagle Plains Extends Warrant Expiry Date

Eagle Plains Resources (TSE:EPL) has released an update.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a project generator focused on metals crucial for an electrified economy, has received conditional approval to extend the expiry date of over 3.7 million common share purchase warrants by one year, to July 11, 2025. The exercise price remains at 25 cents per warrant, with an acceleration clause if the share price exceeds 50 cents for 20 consecutive days. This move is part of Eagle Plains’ strategy to enhance shareholder value, leveraging a track record of successful spinouts and royalty asset management.

For further insights into TSE:EPL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.