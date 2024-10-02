Eagle Eye Solutions Earns MACH Certification

Eagle Eye Solutions (GB:EYE) has released an update.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group PLC, a leader in SaaS and AI technology for personalized marketing, has been certified by the MACH Alliance, endorsing the company as a provider of future-proof technology. Joining forces with existing MACH members like Google Cloud, this certification aligns with Eagle Eye’s strategy to expand market reach through partnerships. The company’s platform, Eagle Eye AIR, drives loyalty and customer engagement for major global retailers by delivering real-time promotions and offers.

