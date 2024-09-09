Eagle Eye Clinches Deal with France’s Retail Giant

Eagle Eye Solutions (GB:EYE) has released an update.

Eagle Eye Solutions has announced a strategic contract win with E.Leclerc, France’s largest retail chain, for its innovative AI-powered ‘Personalised Flyer’ service, complemented by a renewed commitment to the existing Personalised Challenges product. The digital Personalised Flyer is designed to replace traditional grocery flyers with a custom-tailored marketing approach that respects GDPR compliance, aiming to increase customer engagement and purchasing power. This move highlights Eagle Eye’s expansion in the digital flyer market, particularly in France and the US.

