Eagle Bancorp Reports Q3 2025 Net Loss Improvement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Eagle Bancorp ( (EGBN) ) has issued an announcement.

Eagle Bancorp announced a net loss of $67.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, an improvement from the previous quarter’s loss, due to a decrease in provision expense. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, with significant changes in loan and deposit balances, and a decrease in nonperforming assets. The resignation of Chief Credit Officer Kevin Geoghegan was also announced, effective December 31, 2025, with interim replacements appointed.

The most recent analyst rating on (EGBN) stock is a Hold with a $18.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Eagle Bancorp stock, see the EGBN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on EGBN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, EGBN is a Neutral.

Eagle Bancorp’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial performance, which shows significant challenges with declining revenue and profitability. Technical analysis also indicates bearish trends, contributing to a lower score. Valuation metrics further highlight concerns, with a negative P/E ratio. The earnings call provides a mixed outlook, with some strategic advancements but also notable challenges. These factors collectively result in a cautious outlook for the stock.

To see Spark’s full report on EGBN stock, click here.

More about Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for EagleBank, a community bank based in Bethesda, Maryland. It operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia. The company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals, and individuals in its marketplace.

Average Trading Volume: 529,849

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $591M

Learn more about EGBN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue