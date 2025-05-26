Eagers Automotive Secures Long-Term BYD Deal in Australia

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Eagers Automotive Limited ( (AU:APE) ) has issued an update.

Eagers Automotive Limited has announced a new long-term agreement to extend its retail representation for the BYD brand in Australia. This agreement includes a 5-year dealer contract with an option for an additional 5 years, aligning with BYD Australia Pty Ltd as the new national importer and distributor. The deal will maintain Eagers’ extensive network of sales and service centers, supporting BYD’s growth ambitions in the Australian market. The transition of distribution rights to BYD Australia is expected to enhance the brand’s capabilities by leveraging global resources, marking a strategic move for both companies in the electric vehicle sector.

More about Eagers Automotive Limited

Eagers Automotive Limited operates in the automotive industry, focusing on retail representation and distribution of passenger vehicles. The company is significantly involved in the electric vehicle market through its ownership in EV Dealer Group Pty Limited, which holds a substantial stake in the distribution network for BYD vehicles in Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 878,967

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$4.61B

