Eagers Automotive Announces Change in Substantial Holding

Eagers Automotive Limited ( (AU:APE) ) just unveiled an update.

Eagers Automotive Limited has announced a change in the substantial holding of its voting securities, indicating a shift in the ownership structure. This change involves State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries, which have ceased to be substantial holders as of October 21, 2025. The announcement may impact Eagers Automotive’s market positioning and stakeholder interests, as it reflects a significant alteration in the company’s shareholder composition.

More about Eagers Automotive Limited

Average Trading Volume: 587,470

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.87B

