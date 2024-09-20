E79 Gold Mines Shares Comprehensive 2024 Annual Report

E79 Gold Mines Limited (AU:E79) has released an update.

E79 Gold Mines Limited has released its 2024 Annual Report, providing a comprehensive overview of the company’s performance, including financial statements and operations review. The report contains detailed information ranging from the company’s vision and sustainability efforts to its financial position and cash flows, aimed at informing shareholders and potential investors about its yearly progress.

