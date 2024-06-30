E79 Gold Mines Reports Director Holdings Update

E79 Gold Mines Limited (AU:E79) has released an update.

E79 Gold Mines Limited has disclosed changes in director holdings, specifically for directors Peter Ironside, Chris Cairns, and Deborah Lord, in connection with shares issued under the company’s Share Purchase Plan (SPP). The announcement includes details of the securities held before and after the change, reflecting the company’s commitment to transparency and compliance with ASX listing rules. The company’s update indicates ongoing developments that could be of interest to shareholders and potential investors.

