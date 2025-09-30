E79 Gold Mines Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

E79 Gold Mines Limited ( (AU:E79) ) has provided an update.

E79 Gold Mines Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically concerning Deborah Lord, who holds an indirect interest through the Goldsworthy Family account. The update reveals that 250,000 unlisted options, previously held by Lord, have lapsed. This change might impact the company’s stock option strategy and could influence stakeholders’ perceptions of the company’s financial management and director engagement.

E79 Gold Mines Limited

E79 Gold Mines Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is involved in acquiring and managing mining assets to enhance its portfolio and market presence.

Average Trading Volume: 474,397

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

