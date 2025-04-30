E2open Parent Holdings Releases Investor Presentation Update

E2open Parent Holdings ( (ETWO) ) has provided an update.

On April 30, 2025, E2open Parent Holdings released an investor presentation to update the investment community about its business operations and financial performance. The presentation highlighted the company’s strategic focus on addressing increasing supply chain complexities and the growing demand for data-driven, integrated supply chain solutions. E2open reported a total revenue of $608 million for FY25 and emphasized its role in transforming global supply chains by providing scalable, interconnected software solutions that anticipate disruptions and optimize operations. The company sees significant market opportunities in the expanding supply chain management software sector, projecting a market size of $92 billion by 2027.

E2open Parent Holdings faces significant profitability and operational challenges, as reflected in its financial performance score. The technical analysis indicates mixed signals with short-term stability but longer-term weakness. Valuation remains a concern due to negative earnings and no dividend yield. While the earnings call highlighted some positive retention trends, ongoing revenue decline and external headwinds suggest a cautious outlook.

More about E2open Parent Holdings

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of comprehensive end-to-end global supply chain software solutions. The company offers a unified platform that integrates applications, data, and a network to serve complex supply chain needs for major global companies. E2open’s solutions span from demand to supply, planning to execution, and are designed to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve sustainability in supply chain operations.

YTD Price Performance: -22.68%

Average Trading Volume: 1,082,216

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $707.3M

