E2Gold Inc. Secures Kinross Support, Expands Drill Program

E2Gold Inc. has announced that Kinross Gold is set to maintain its 9.9% investment during E2Gold’s ongoing private financing, which has been extended to August 15, 2024, aiming to raise $500,000. The company plans to use the funds for its next drill program focused on expanding the McKinnon Zone footprint, which involves testing the unexplored McKinnon East Extension. The financing involves the sale of two types of units, with the potential for significant insider participation, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

