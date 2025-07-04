E2Gold Inc. Announces CFO Transition

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

E2Gold ( (TSE:ETU) ) has issued an announcement.

E2Gold Inc. announced a change in its management team with the resignation of Kyle Nazareth as Chief Financial Officer, and the appointment of Eric Owens as interim CFO. This transition may impact the company’s operations as they continue their exploration activities in Ontario, potentially affecting their strategic positioning in the gold exploration industry.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company with a 633 claim property package located in north-central Ontario, near significant gold mines such as Hemlo, Magino, and Island Gold Mines.

