E-Star Commercial Management Delays Circular Dispatch for Connected Transaction

E-Star Commercial Management Company Limited ( (HK:6668) ) just unveiled an announcement.

E-Star Commercial Management Company Limited announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a connected transaction involving an Amendment Deed. Originally scheduled for distribution by January 8, 2025, the circular’s dispatch has been postponed to on or before January 28, 2025, due to additional time needed for finalizing the information. This delay may impact timelines for the company’s stakeholders, including shareholders and board members, who are awaiting the details of the Amendment Deed.

More about E-Star Commercial Management Company Limited

E-Star Commercial Management Company Limited is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company operates in the commercial management sector, focusing on managing and operating commercial properties and related services.

YTD Price Performance: 1.67%

Average Trading Volume: 461,950

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.24B

