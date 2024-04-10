E-Power Resources Secures Capital in Private Placement

E-Power Resources, Inc. (TSE:EPR) has released an update.

E-Power Resources Inc. has successfully completed the first tranche of its announced private placement, raising $95,245 through the issuance of over 1.36 million units at $0.07 each, which includes a share and a half warrant. The funds raised are earmarked for general working capital, with two company insiders participating in the placement. This financing move is part of the company’s continued efforts in the exploration and development of its graphite properties in Quebec.

