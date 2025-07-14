E.J Holdings Inc. Increases Year-End Dividend to Enhance Shareholder Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

E.J Holdings Inc. ( (JP:2153) ) has provided an update.

E.J Holdings Inc. announced an increase in its year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2025, raising it by 2.00 yen to 42.00 yen per share. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value through stable profit returns, resulting in a total annual dividend of 67.00 yen per share.

More about E.J Holdings Inc.

E.J Holdings Inc. operates in the financial sector and is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the stock code 2153. The company focuses on providing long-term, stable profit returns to shareholders, emphasizing the reinvestment of profits to enhance corporate value.

Average Trading Volume: 76,770

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen27.14B

Learn more about 2153 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue