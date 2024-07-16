E.J Holdings Foresees Growth Amidst Solid Year

E.J Holdings Inc. (JP:2153) has released an update.

E.J Holdings Inc. reported a slight decrease in net sales and operating profit for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, while maintaining a strong equity ratio of 78.7%. The company has seen an improvement in cash flows from operating activities and announced an increase in their annual dividend per share from 50 yen to 55 yen. Looking ahead, E.J Holdings forecasts a rise in net sales and profits for the following year.

