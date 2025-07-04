E-House (China) Updates on Financial Restructuring Efforts

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited ( (HK:2048) ) just unveiled an announcement.

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited has announced updates regarding its financial restructuring efforts following an auditor’s disclaimer of opinion on its ability to continue as a going concern. The company is actively engaging with creditors to restructure its offshore debts and is implementing cost-cutting measures to maintain operating profit across its business segments, aiming to improve its financial position and sustain operations.

More about E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Limited operates in the real estate services industry, focusing on providing comprehensive real estate transaction services, real estate data and consulting services, and real estate brokerage network services in China.

Average Trading Volume: 410,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$230.9M

