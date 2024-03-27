E-Home Raises $12M Through Share Offering

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd. (EJH) has released an update.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd. recently completed a registered direct offering, issuing 10 million ordinary shares at $1.20 each, resulting in $12 million in gross proceeds. The funds raised are earmarked for general working capital and growth initiatives. Post-offering, the company’s total outstanding shares amount to 17,855,424, with the majority held by non-affiliates.

