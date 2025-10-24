E-Guardian Inc. Meets Tokyo Stock Exchange Listing Standards

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

E-Guardian Inc. ( (JP:6050) ) has provided an announcement.

E-Guardian Inc. announced that it has successfully met all the listing maintenance standards set by the Tokyo Stock Exchange as of September 2025. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the company, reflecting its efforts to enhance market capitalization and shareholder value, thereby strengthening its position in the industry.

More about E-Guardian Inc.

E-Guardian Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing digital security solutions and services. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, indicating its significant presence in the financial market.

Average Trading Volume: 56,673

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen20.85B

