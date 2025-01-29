E-Globe S.P.A. Unveils 2025 Financial Calendar

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

E-Globe S.P.A. ( (IT:EGB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

E-Globe S.p.A., a leader in plumbing and air conditioning systems, has announced its financial calendar for 2025, detailing key dates including the approval of draft financial statements and the ordinary shareholders’ meeting. This calendar reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, informing stakeholders about significant corporate events and ensuring efficient communication of any date changes.

More about E-Globe S.P.A.

E-Globe S.p.A. is an innovative SME operating since 2009 in Italy and Central Europe through its Spanish subsidiary. The company specializes in the resale and marketing of air conditioning, boilers, biomass products, renewable energy, services, and accessories, with an emphasis on ‘green economy’ products. E-Globe offers both physical and online distribution channels, handling local deliveries with its own means and using couriers for e-commerce orders. It also provides ‘Turnkey’ installation services and comprehensive customer service across various communication channels.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 18,604

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €15.51M

