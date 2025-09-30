E-Globe S.p.A. Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Advances in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

E-Globe S.P.A. ( (IT:EGB) ) has issued an announcement.

E-Globe S.p.A. reported a significant increase in production value and margins for the first half of 2025, with a 58.5% year-over-year growth in production value and a 108% increase in EBITDA. The company’s Spanish subsidiary and online sales, particularly in foreign markets, contributed significantly to this growth. Despite a slight net loss, the company improved its financial position by reducing net financial debt. E-Globe’s strategic partnership for photovoltaic plants and the launch of a new e-commerce platform are expected to further strengthen its market position and sustainable energy offerings.

E-Globe S.p.A. is an innovative SME engaged in the creation, design, and distribution of thermohydraulic and air conditioning systems through its proprietary platform, www.climamarket.it. The company is listed on Euronext Growth Milan and focuses on internationalization and digitalization strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 9,487

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €12.08M

