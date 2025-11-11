E. Bon Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

E. Bon Holdings Limited ( (HK:0599) ) has shared an announcement.

E. Bon Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 21, 2025, to approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and to consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about E. Bon Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 139,759

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$129.4M

