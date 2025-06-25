E. Bon Holdings Limited Forms Remuneration Committee

Confident Investing Starts Here:
The latest update is out from E. Bon Holdings Limited ( (HK:0599) ).
E. Bon Holdings Limited has established a Remuneration Committee as a sub-committee of its board of directors. The committee is tasked with overseeing remuneration matters and is composed of at least three members, primarily independent non-executive directors. The committee is structured to ensure informed decision-making with access to necessary information and meets at least once a year to fulfill its duties.
More about E. Bon Holdings Limited
Average Trading Volume: 143,700
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$89.85M
