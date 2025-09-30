Dyno Nobel Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Incitec Pivot ( (AU:DNL) ) has shared an update.

Dyno Nobel Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program. The company reported that a total of 761,290 ordinary fully paid securities were bought back on the previous day, adding to the cumulative total of 9,380,398 securities repurchased since the start of the program. This buy-back initiative is part of Dyno Nobel’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DNL) stock is a Hold with a A$3.15 price target.

More about Incitec Pivot

Average Trading Volume: 4,208,553

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.58B

