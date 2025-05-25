Dyno Nobel Limited Updates on Market Buy-Back Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Incitec Pivot ( (AU:DNL) ) has provided an announcement.

Dyno Nobel Limited has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of May 26, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 86,290,261 ordinary fully paid securities, including 660,615 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DNL) stock is a Hold with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Incitec Pivot stock, see the AU:DNL Stock Forecast page.

More about Incitec Pivot

YTD Price Performance: -10.58%

Average Trading Volume: 6,238,596

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.88B

See more insights into DNL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.