Dyno Nobel Limited Reports Director’s Interest Update

Incitec Pivot ( (AU:DNL) ) just unveiled an update.

Incitec Pivot’s subsidiary, Dyno Nobel Limited, has reported no change in the relevant interest of its director, John Ho, in the company’s securities. The company disclosed that Janchor Partners Pan-Asian Master Fund and Janchor Partners Opportunities Master Fund III have increased their non-voting cash-settled derivative positions, resulting in an aggregate interest of 216,269,715 fully paid ordinary shares. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing transparency in its director’s financial interests and may influence stakeholders’ perceptions of its governance practices.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DNL) stock is a Hold with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Incitec Pivot stock, see the AU:DNL Stock Forecast page.

More about Incitec Pivot

YTD Price Performance: -10.58%

Average Trading Volume: 6,280,879

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.88B

