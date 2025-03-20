Dyne Therapeutics Appoints Erick Lucera as CFO

Dyne Therapeutics ( (DYN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On March 20, 2025, Dyne Therapeutics announced the appointment of Erick Lucera as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective March 31, 2025. This strategic move follows Lucera’s extensive experience in financial leadership roles within the biotechnology sector, notably at Editas Medicine and AVEO Pharmaceuticals. His appointment coincides with the departure of Richard Scalzo, who will transition to a consulting role. These changes are expected to enhance Dyne Therapeutics’ financial strategy and operational efficiency, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing therapeutics for serious muscle diseases. The company is known for its innovative approach to addressing unmet medical needs in this specialized market.

