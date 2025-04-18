Dynatronics Appoints Brian Baker as New CFO

Dynatronics ( (DYNT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On April 15, 2025, Gabe Ellwein announced his resignation as Chief Financial Officer of Dynatronics Corporation, effective May 9, 2025, to explore other professional opportunities. In response, the company appointed Brian Baker, who has been with Dynatronics in various leadership roles since 2018, as the new CFO effective the same date. Baker’s extensive experience within the company and his previous roles, including CEO and COO, position him well to take on the financial leadership, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stability.

Dynatronics’ stock performance is challenged by weak financials, highlighted by declining revenues and profitability. Technical analysis shows some short-term positive trends but lacks strong momentum indicators. The valuation remains unappealing due to negative earnings and no dividend yield. Overall, the company needs strategic improvements to enhance its financial health and investor appeal.

