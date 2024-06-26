Dynasty Fine Wines Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited (HK:0828) has released an update.

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting on June 26, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the re-election of board members, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the auditor, and the adoption of amendments to the company’s articles of association. The voting was overseen by Tricor Investor Services Limited, ensuring the integrity of the polling process.

