Dynasty Fine Wines Delays Circular Dispatch for Transaction

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited ( (HK:0828) ) has provided an update.

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to a discloseable and connected transaction involving the compensatory surrender of equipment. The delay is due to the need for additional time to finalize certain information, with the new dispatch date expected on or before 10 July 2025.

More about Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited

Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited operates in the wine industry, focusing on the production and distribution of fine wines. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 623,456

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$422.5M

Find detailed analytics on 0828 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.